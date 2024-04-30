Some Windsor high school students disagree with the province's rules that will soon crack down on cellphone use in classrooms.

As AM800 reported, Ontario's education minister Stephen Lecce announced the measures on Sunday .



Starting in September, kids in kindergarten to Grade 6 will be required to keep phones on silent and out of sight for the entire school day unless they get explicit permission from an educator, while those in grades seven and up will see cellphone use banned during class time.



Kritzia Collins, a student at Honourable W.C. Kennedy Collegiate Institute says her phone is an educational tool.



"Some of us need our phones to research stuff, when it comes to classes. And just help ourselves, if we don't understand something, we can just search it up instead of disturbing the teacher."



Enforcement of the new rules will be left to school staff. Several teacher unions have said they are sceptical about what the effect of the new rules will be , but will wait to see more details before judging.



The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation said teachers are leery of taking away expensive phones because they would be responsible if they are lost, damaged or stolen.



Collins says she should be allowed to have her phone with her all day.



"Some of us pay for our phones right? We pay for our phones, we bring it to school, we need them. They're tools."



Quinn Gledhill, a grade 9 student at Kennedy says he consistently uses his phone in class to research topics.

"Personally I think it is unfair and outrageous but if it has to be done, it has to done. The failing rate has gotten way higher throughout the years with the new cellphones, and personally I feel like without them, that the success rate would go up."



The province also announced a ban of vaping on school properties.



Students would be required to give up the vape to teachers and parents would be notified.



Both Collins and Gledhill agreed with the new vaping rules.



"We shouldn't even be vaping in the first place. We're underage," said Collins.

"I think that's pretty fair because you shouldn't be doing that in school or in general," said Gledhill.



Social media websites will also be banned from school devices and school networks as part of the new Ontario rules. Report cards will now include comments on students' distraction levels.



-With files from The Canadian Press

