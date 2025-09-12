Two local residents who helped save a local family in last weekend's fiery crash have been recognized.

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky presented plaques Friday morning at her office on Dougall Avenue to Ali Khazneh and Nico Verrelli.

The two men rushed to the scene and pulled the family from a burning vehicle.

Gretzky says it's important to recognize the two men.

"They put that fear and unknown behind in order to save lives, and I think it's really important to highlight that, and I think it's important to highlight community members that were there to also lend a hand and the first responders," says Gretzky.

She says she talked to the two men during a private moment before recognizing them.

"First thing I said, 'I'm going to cry, and I don't know why I'm going to cry talking to you, but it feels like I'm going to cry,'" she says. "I think it's very emotional, and I think it's very heartwarming to know that we have people in our community who are willing to step up and take the ultimate risk, frankly, to take care of somebody else in a time of need."

Khazneh says he still thinks about what happened last Saturday, and it's nice to be recognized.

"A bunch of days after the incident happened, I did think about it a lot and recapped it a bunch of times," says Khazneh. "It's a scary situation, but I was glad to be there when I was."

Verrelli says it's an honour to be recognized.

"I didn't expect anything from doing what I did; honestly, I would do it for everyone, so it's quite an honour to be able to receive this," says Verrelli.

As heard on AM800 news this week, the crash happened last Saturday around 8:30 on Tecumseh Road East near McDougall.

Flames engulfed an SUV and pick-up truck, according to Windsor police.

Police said both drivers were trapped and had to be extricated by bystanders and officers.

Investigators said the truck hit a car, then veered into oncoming traffic where it hit the SUV, sending the five occupants inside to hospital.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the others have serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old, was also taken to hospital and is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.

On Wednesday, Ann McDowell, the mother of Stephanie McDowell, one of the passengers inside the SUV, told AM800's Mike Kakuk, her son-in-law Shane is in critical but stable condition.

She said doctors are encouraged by Shane's recent abdominal surgery, which showed no bleeding and is healing.

However, Shane faces a long road ahead and will require additional complex surgeries to stabilize his cervical and thoracic spine.

McDowell said Shane is still unconscious and is on a ventilator.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe to assist the family with expenses.