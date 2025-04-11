The Windsor-Essex County Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2025 class of inductees.

The hall will welcome track athletes Melissa Bishop-Nriagu and Noelle Montcalm.

Both attended the University of Windsor and represented Canada in the Olympics.

Also heading to the hall is former world boxing champion Kara Ro, Olympic wrestler Jordan Steen and former Windsor Lancers basketball star Korissa Williams.

Former NFLers Tyrone Crawford and Luke Willson were both elected to the 2024 class but deferred induction to this year.

Local hall of fame chairperson Chuck Smith says "our rich and diverse sport community is on strong display with our class of 2025 which features professional athletes, Olympic competitors, national, and world champions."

In the builder's category, basketball coach Andy Kiss, football official Bruce Carter and former AM800 sports director Steve Bell will also be inducted into the hall.

The induction ceremony for this year's class will take place on November 8 at the Ciociaro Club.