Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is calling on community members to join a new volunteer team aimed to respond to disasters.

After receiving over $580,000 in provincial funding, Habitat Windsor-Essex is launching a new branch to their Repair Revolution program, which will see a group of volunteers be trained and equip to assist during a range of severe weather events such as floods, storms, and more.

These trained individuals would not only be able to assist locally throughout Windsor-Essex, but would also be deployed as part of Ontario Corps to assist communities in need across the province.

Through this program, 50 volunteers and six team-leads will learn essential emergency remediation skills such as water damage restoration, mold and smoke remediation, safe demolition and rebuilding, CPR and first aid training, and disaster preparedness education.

Volunteers will gain hands-on experience by working alongside experienced trainers on real repair projects through Habitat's Repair Revolution program.

Fiona Coughlin, Executive Director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex, says they would assist during a range of severe weather events.

"Flooding, or ice storms, or whatever else might come our way, we're training our team in water damage restoration, mold and smoke remediation, some safe demolition and some safe rebuilding, and even CPR and first aid so that we're ready to lend a hand in these crises."

She says these volunteers could be deployed province-wide.

"Our training could be put into place anywhere in the province. We did target our program around flooding because we know that has been an issue in our neck of the woods, so we want to be ready to support our local residents. But if we received a call - it doesn't matter where - we'd find a way to get there and help."

Coughlin says this is brand new funding for this program.

"And it's specifically targeted to get the equipment in place so that we're ready to respond, and specifically in case of flooding emergencies, so we're getting generators, water pumps, we have communication equipment, a vehicle so that we can come out with tools to respond in the case where they may be a flooding emergency in Windsor-Essex or in the local region."

Coughlin says the team-leads are already trained, so if they get called for a situation the team-leads would respond until all 50 individuals are finished training.

Those interested in volunteering or learning more information about the program can attend the open house on Thursday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the Habitat ReStore at 51 Edinborough Street in Windsor.

This pilot project is part of a broader effort by the Province of Ontario to strengthen the response capabilities of Ontario Corps partners around the province.