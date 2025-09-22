Significant growth for the Lakeshore Lightning girl's hockey program.

The program, which includes the Lightning and Essex Thunder teams, is reporting 492 players are registered for the 2025-2026 season.

The figures are spread between the U9 to U22 house league and travel teams and are the most ever in the program's 26-year history.

Director of House League for Lakeshore Lightning Carson Clarke Bartolo says they've seen an increase in registrations since the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) began and girls got to see more female players on television playing competitive games.

The Lightning house league program alone has grown from 111 players in 2022-2023 to 222 for the 2025-2026 season, while the Thunder has grown to 118 players this season, up from 75 in 2022-2023.

Clarke Bartolo says the growth of the program has created challenges around ice time availability with just three ice pads at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore and two at Essex Arena, but they are working to meet the challenge.

"It's great to see that we constantly get emails, 'Do you still have space? Is there room for us?' Trying to continue to grow as best we can to support our families. It's a great problem to have that everyone wants to come out to see us," she says.

Keeping girls involved as they enter their high school years has been identified as an issue organizations across the country have been working to address.

Director of House League for Lakeshore Lightning Carson Clarke Bartolo says the U15 and U22 teams are where they're seeing the most retention in their program, which historically is an age when girls tend to quit sports.

"Yeah, we want our teams to win; we want to be fair. More importantly, we want them to be having fun off the ice," she says. "I know the girls that I've coached for many years; they want that game to be over so they can go have that party in the dressing room, and they can go for dinner after the game. They're building lifelong friendships. In Lakeshore we try to keep those girls together; we want them to be with their friends, and we want them to keep coming back."

According to a Hockey Canada report released in October 2024, the retention rate for girls and women was 84.9 per cent in the 2023-24 season, 2.9 per cent lower than boys and men.

According to Clarke Bortolo, the Lighting program is reporting a retention rate of 90 per cent.