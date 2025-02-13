A local flag shop is preparing for a busy few days following the call to "show the flag" on Flag Day.

Sonny Saadat, the owner of Windsor Flag and Sign Depot, says he has a number of Canadian flags available for purchase, as well as other Canadian merchandise, for the day.

Former Canadian prime ministers are calling on Canadians to show their national pride as U.S. President Donald Trump continues his tariff threats against Canada.

Flag Day is observed annually on February 15 to commemorate the inauguration of the flag of Canada on that date in 1965.

The former prime ministers, including Joe Clark, Kim Campbell, Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin and Stephen Harper are urging Canadians to fly the Maple Leaf with pride.

Saadat says Canadians are proud of their country.

"We are always supporting Canada, this is our land, our country. This is our flag."

He says there are multiple flag sizes available.

"It starts from 4 inches by 6 inches, up to - the biggest one I have - 144 by 72 right now, but we could get more bigger than that too."

Saadat says there are more than just flags for purchase.

"We do have lots of novelties, different novelties and stuff. We have from 4 by 6 [inches], and stake flags, car flags, stickers... we do have some inventory."

Despite the fact that Trump's plans for sweeping tariffs on Canadian imports were put on hold until at least March 4, the president signed executive orders on Monday to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, including Canadian products, starting March 12.

Saadat says he has seen an increase of people coming in for Canadian flags.

Windsor Flag and Sign Depot is located at 2679 Howard Avenue and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.