An Essex County farmer is collecting money to help their "work family".

Brad Raymont, owner of Raymont's Berries, is raising money to help the nine Jamaican migrant workers who work at his Cottam farm after a hurricane hit the country earlier this week.

Raymont says they're more than employees - they are part of their family - as they've travelled to Jamaica to see where they live in the off season here in Canada.

Hurricane Melissa pummelled Jamaica on Tuesday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, causing extensive damage and leaving over half a million people without power.

Raymont is collecting donations at their farm market on County Road 14, and within less than 12 hours they've already raised more than $4,000.

Raymont says they are family.

"They are our work family, they live on the farm with us, right? We see them every day, day in and day out. They come in April, they're here until October. Last winter we got the opportunity, we went down and visited them. We've got to know some of their lives, some of their kids. So it is important to help out whenever we can."

He says they're doing all they can.

"I've had to tell them twice that flights have been cancelled. Like, you know, we're just trying to get them home. They want to be home with their families."

Raymont says they're anxious to get home to help their families.

"I know one guy, Andre here, his house is flooded. He's lost his roof, so it's like, you know, anything that we can do to help them is greatly appreciated."

Raymont posted to social media that seven of the nine workers are back in Jamaica, however two are still here. He says because of the hurricane, their flights keep getting cancelled and they're hoping to return home as soon as possible.

More information can be found on the Raymont's Berries Facebook page.

E-transfers will also be accepted at raymontsberries@live.com.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske