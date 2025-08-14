Long-time supporters of Art Windsor-Essex (AWE) have made a large donation to the gallery.

Local supporters John and Pam Rodzik have matched a $100,000 community donation, bringing the total donation to the gallery to $200,000.

This funding will be used to support increased accessibility to the gallery's programs and exhibitions.

Due to this donation, AWE will be able to support their plan of delivering over 10 exhibitions in 2026 and facilitate over 400 community and education programs.

Jennifer Matotek, Executive Director of Art Windsor-Essex, says the gallery is so grateful to the Rodzik's.

"They encouraged their network of supporters to donate $100,000 collectively to the gallery, and we're so grateful that they matched that donation with $100,000 themselves."

She says these are much needed funds.

"It's going to support our operations, so it's really going to help us move through a difficult time period for charities right now, and it's going to help us be able to present all the wonderful exhibitions, and education programs, and programs for the public that we want to offer in 2026."

Matotek says the Rodzik's are long-time donors.

"I think it's important for people in the community to see community leaders like John and Pam Rodzik step up and say 'hey, our local art gallery is really important, it's important to the community, it offers something that's really special, it's for everyone, so everyone should be able to access it and enjoy what it has to offer'."

Since 2002, the Rodzik's have led major fundraising events and initiatives at Art Windsor-Essex - most notably founding of the signature Artrageous gala raising millions of dollars for the gallery over the last two decades.

AWE is the largest public art gallery in Southwestern Ontario and is located at 401 Riverside Drive West.