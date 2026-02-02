The local president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) is reacting to the news of another provincial school board takeover.

Last week, Peel District School Board became the seventh board placed under provincial supervision since Paul Calandra became Ontario's education minister last year.

Calandra cited Peel’s plan to lay off 60 teachers and ongoing budget deficits. Claims the Peel chair dismissed as a distraction from provincial underfunding.

Mario Spagnuolo, local ETFO president, said takeovers won't help matters and will only make things worse.

"It's disheartening to see the Ford government starting to trample on local elected officials who are trying their best with the fund that the government is giving," he said.

"This Ford government has had over eight years to improve education, and all that we have seen is a deterioration of our classroom conditions."

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) has faced challenges in recent years, from the board sanctioning its own trustees for conduct, to budget deficits requiring a multi-year financial recovery plan, and three trustees resigning over the span of a year.

In Nov. 2025, GECDSB chair Gale Simko-Hatfield said she feared a provincial takeover , a concern Spagnuolo says still remains.

"The minister has been very clear that that is part of his agenda. What it looks like will be something we'll have to look at the details, but, what we're seeing is the elimination of local democracy in our school boards, and that's problematic because parents will not have a local voice," said Spagnuolo.

He said there are other ways to address boards of concern.

"There's no question some of the trustees actions and inactions have been inappropriate and some of them have acted in ways that have embarrassed our education system. That being said, there's ways that we deal with that, and that's through the ballot box. That's why we have elections," he said.

Calandra has been signalling for months that he is planning on broader school board governance changes, including possibly all but eliminating the role of trustees. He said he expects to make a final decision "soon."

