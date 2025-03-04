An educational worker from Windsor has 100-thousand reasons to smile.

Anne Kister won the top prize of $100,000 while playing INSTANT CROSSWORD TRIPLER.

She purchased the winning ticket at the Circle K store on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor.

According to OLG, Kister has been a regular OLG lottery player for the past 15-years and usually picks up BINGO tickets but decided to try CROSSWORD because the store didn't have any BINGO tickets.

She first thought she won $10 or $20 but was shocked to discover she actually won $100,000.

Kister told OLG, "I play INSTANT games for fun. Winning this prize is an incredible bonus and was totally unexpected."

She plans to invest in her future, her family's future and take her family to Disney.