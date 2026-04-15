Two local doctors are continuing their investments into medical research with a large donation.

Local ophthalmologists Dr. Fouad Tayfour and Dr. Barry Emara presented a $200,000 donation to the Tayfour-Emara Excellence in Research and Education Fund - which is managed through the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation.

This fund was established in 2022, and continues to support local healthcare research and training aimed at improving patient care for residents in Windsor and Essex County.

This fund has led research in areas with target needs such as pediatrics, mental health, diabetes and cancer.

Their latest contribution toward the fund will continue to expand research at the hospital, attract the next generation of healthcare professionals to the region and fund state-of-the-art equipment needs at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Dr. Barry Emara says they want to attract to the brightest minds to use this funding.

"That's where they look for is where areas of research is being done, and that attracts those types of clinicians, and physicians, and surgeons to regions like ours. So that's what we're really trying to continue to build and promote, and so we're humbled, and happy to be able to contribute to that."

Cristina Naccarato, Executive Director of Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation, says the research falls under a broad umbrella.

"We essentially support funding for physician researchers within Windsor Regional Hospital, and they're able to apply the funds received to their specific areas, so there's been research conducted in mental health, in pediatrics, in the NICU, and cancer."

Naccarato says they're so thankful for the continued support.

"We're humbled to have physicians in our community who are willing to give back to ensure that not only are they providing excellent patient care, but they're giving to the future of patient care here in our region."

This donation brings their cumulative investments to nearly $1-million in just four years.

Both surgeons co-developed the outpatient facility Windsor Surgical Centre which provides procedures including cataract surgery, premium intraocular lens implants, and retina surgeries.