A local resident is getting his bike back on the road and will make his way around the world to fight against Alzheimer's.



66-year-old Don Martel will spend the next year and a half cycling through countries around the world in hopes of raising awareness and money to those living with dementia.

While in past years he's cycled around Windsor-Essex, and then around Canada, this year he's bringing his efforts worldwide.

Martel will leave on July 1 and will be sharing his experiences, connecting with local supporters, and engaging with other communities who are dedicated to dementia awareness and support.

Supporters can track his progress in real-time through a live map, and follow his cycling adventures on social media.

The funds that are generated from this campaign will be channeled back towards the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County.

Martel says he's feeling a bit nervous.

"But I've done this before, and nerves is not a bad thing. I have no idea what I'm going to be up against really."



He says he started doing this to help those affected.



"I know a lot of people that have been affected by Alzheimer's and it's a nasty disease, and they need all the support they can get. So, hopefully I'll raise money for Alzheimer's around the world for support and research."



Martel says he's hoping people will follow along on his journey.



"I will have an inReach tracker so people can follow me, and I will have a YouTube channel. In fact, I just got my GoPro's, and the drones. So there will be a YouTube channel where I hope to post something once a week."

Members of the public are encouraged to meet Martel at the flag n Dieppe Gardens at 9 a.m. on Monday, July , to send him off on his journey.

Those interested in supporting Martel's cause can find more information on the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County website.