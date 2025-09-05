Harvest season is in full swing in the region with a decent crop coming along.

Leo Guilbeault, President of the Essex County Federation of Agriculture, says the crops are looking really good this season as the region has been blessed with timely rains despite the extremely hot summer.

The three biggest crops in Essex County include corn, soy beans, and wheat. He says the wheat crop finished in July and local farmers were able to get above normal harvest compared to previous years.

Despite it still being early for soy beans and corn, Guilbeault says the crops are looking great, with the soy bean plants already starting to change, and the corn is already starting to dry down.

Despite a healthy crop heading into the fall, there are concerns. Guilbeault says the tariffs put in place by the United States are affecting the commodity pricing, with the region seeing some of the lowest commodity prices they've had in the last five years.

Guilbeault says the harvest is looking really good.

"The early varieties are already starting to change, I think you'll probably see the first beans coming off three to three-and-a-half weeks from now - the early stuff. Same with the corn, the early corn is starting to dry down already, they'll be corn off before the end of September I think. But they're looking really good... I was impressed."

He says the region had a really nice spring with some timely rain.

"So we had good soil moisture going into the summer, and even though we had a real hot and dry July, there was enough moisture in the ground from the spring to carry us through that and the crops didn't really suffer at all. And then we got some really nice rains in August, so overall there wasn't too much stress on the crops this summer."

He says the crops are affected by tariffs in terms of market price.

"So as long as that's hanging around and trade is always up in the air because of what's happening around the world, it's affecting the commodity pricing. We've got some of the lowest commodity prices we've had in the last five years right now, so we're heading into this crop with low prices, but on the bright side it looks like the bushels will be there as far as bumper crop."

Guilbeault adds that canola that is grown in Essex County isn't subject to tariffs at all as it is used domestically.

As the crops near harvest, drivers will notice more tractors and combines on the roads. Drivers are reminded to be cautious around the tractors to ensure everyone is safe.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides