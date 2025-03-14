You're not alone.

That's the message from a local couple who lost their son more than two-years ago.

Rick and Cheryl Gignac are hosting a pasta fundraiser Friday in memory of their son Brandon, who passed away in December 2022.

It's the third time the Gignac's are hosting the fundraiser and say money raised supports Julien's House, a non profit organization supporting grief.

Cheryl Gignac says Julien's House offers grieving families with supports and restorative activities.

She says it's also a great place to know that you're not alone, when you're going through grief.

"Through community, the message of knowing nobody is alone and he was our only child so we definitely had to put our energy into something positive and it means the world to us with the community support," she says.

Gignac says they're grateful for the support from the community.

"In the midst of grief it becomes very dark at times and just knowing you're not alone and we're not alone, no one's alone in this journey, so definitely means a lot," says Gignac.

She says it's been a journey but is grateful to receive heart-to-heart support.

"No matter what everyone is going through and if you're feeling whatever the feels are in grief reach out to Julien's House," she says.

Rick Gignac says they have sold more than 250 tickets and they're hoping to raise between $7,000 and $10,000.

"People might think little things like it's only $25 a ticket but you know what, that $25 can go along way when you put a bunch of $25 together," says Gignac.

Brandon was 28-years-old when he passed away.

Rick and Cheryl host the event in March, the month Brandon was born.

The pasta fundraiser runs from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall on Howard Avenue.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

To date, the Gignac's have raised just over $61,000 after hosting two pasta fundraisers and two golf tournaments.