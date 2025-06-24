It's a busy time for Fahrhall Home Comfort Specialists due the heat.

Marketing and customer service supervisor Alana Mariani says the company is getting an abundance of calls from people worried about their air conditioning units.

She says non-urgent calls have been moved or bumped, to accommodate urgent calls for people with no cooling.

Mariani says the heat is causing a/c units to work in 'overdrive.'

She says residents should minimize the burden on their air conditioning units.

"Closing your blinds that really helps if you're not home during the day and you just have the sun beating down on your windows, keep those blinds closed, minimize oven use because that can contribute to the indoor heat, also minimizing showers, the humidity," she says.

Mariani says customers have been patient.

"A lot of our non-urgent calls, we've moved and bumped those to accommodate the urgent influx of calls that are coming in especially people who have no cooling at all," says Mariani. "We've tried to really push those to the front but obviously we can only manage so much."

Mariani says residents should check their thermostat settings and set a realistic temperature.

She says residents also need to remove any debris around the unit's condenser and make sure to check the unit's power supply.