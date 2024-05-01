The local Chambers have won a bid to host the 2025 Ontario Chamber Annual General Meeting and Convention.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Amherstburg Chamber, and the Leamington District Chamber, will host the event from April 24 to April 26, 2025.

This event will showcase Windsor-Essex to dozens of Chamber network executives and business leaders from across Ontario.

The Chamber will also use this occasion to kick off the celebrations for its 150th anniversary.

Rakesh Naidu, President and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, says there will be plenty of different discussions.

"We talk about issues that are relevant to the business community which is important from the provincial perspective, and then we also get together to really look and dive into the resolutions. These resolutions are advocacy issues that are championed by various Chambers across the province."



He says they're very excited to host this event locally.



"It'll be an event to really look forward to. It will shine the light on the Windsor-Essex region. Just imagine having so many business leaders come here to get a firsthand look at what's happening in Windsor-Essex, to get a sense of what's transpiring here, and also to really participate in shaping the business environment."



Naidu says this event will be a great way to kick off their anniversary.



"We did want to celebrate our 150 years with the entire community. We're very grateful for the support we've received from this community, and 150 years is a significant milestone. So we had planned to commence the celebrations in 2025, and take it all the way until 2026."



An exact number of how many individuals will attend the event is unknown at this time.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce consists of 150 Chambers of Commerce and Boards of Trade across all regions of the province, representing over 60,000 members.

The Chamber serves as an anchor for businesses in Windsor-Essex to connect with government of all levels, partners abroad, and with one another.