A local cancer survivor has cut 15 inches of hair off of a Windsor Police Constable for a good cause.

Constable Keri Parent, the Community Liaison Officer at Assumption College Catholic High School, let Grade 10 student Nathaniel Vubui cut her hair in order to donate it to be made into wigs for cancer patients.

Vubui was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma when he was in Grade 8. Throughout his Grade 9 year, Vubui was often absent for chemotherapy treatments.

During that time, the school decided to make two teddy bears - one for Vubui to keep with him during his treatment, and the other to remain at the school to attend classes, assemblies, and even field trips so he was still with his classmates in some way.

Constable Parent arrived at Assumption that year, and saw the school bear being blessed during a Mass. She decided to then grow her hair out so she could donate it on behalf of Vubui.

Constable Parent says she knew instantly she wanted to donate her hair.

"The first school Mass that I came to, they were blessing two bears for a student who was battling cancer, so I decided at that point that I was going to start growing my hair and donate it in his honour when he was back to school and feeling. So, two years later, here we are, and I thought what better time to do it than now."

She says she was excited to have her hair cut.

"I feel pretty honoured to be able to donate my hair because I know a lot of people are battling bigger things than me, so I really just felt honoured, and I'm proud to be able to do that. And 100 per cent I'll be doing it again."

Nathaniel Vubui says he is 100 per cent cancer free.

"When I first found out about my diagnoses, I was very surprised, and my family was very worried about me. And throughout the journey, it was really hard, but I got through and here I am now."

Vubui says he was nervous.

"I felt honoured to be able to cut her hair, and for that to go to a really good place."

Vubui says the support from his school during his treatment was overwhelming.

On Friday afternoon, Vubui cut 15 inches of hair off of Constable Parent in front of the entire school.