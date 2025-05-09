The Play for a Cure Pro-Am event has officially kicked off with two huge funding announcements.

On Thursday afternoon, the Cancer Research Collaboration Fund, the Play for a Cure Fundraiser in partnership with the WindsorEssex Community Foundation announced $230,000 in local cancer research investments.

These funds will be distributed across three major initiatives aimed at advancing cancer research, fostering innovation, and supporting local scientific research.

$50,000 will be provided to the Cancer Research Incentive Grant to support local cancer research scholars, $30,000 will be provided to the Igniting Discovery Grant to fund projects that align with the WE-SPARK Health Institute's mission, and $50,000 will be provided for three years to the Cancer Research Program Lead to support a scientist or clinician to lead WE-SPARK's Cancer Research Program.

On top of this funding, Windsor Spitfires' Carson Woodall, who launched Woody's Hoodies and donates 24 per cent of every sale to cancer research, has donated $57,000 to date. Last month, the U11 Lakeshore Lightning Girls Hockey Team won the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, selecting Play for a Cure as a recipient of the $100,000 prize.

As a result of these initiatives, the Cancer Research Society - a notional cancer funding agency - announced Thursday evening they will be matching Woodall's and the Lakeshore Lightning's donations.

Jeff Casey, Event Director of Play for a Cure, says this funding is incredible.

"One is an Igniting Discovery Grant, and we're giving $50,000 for that one, and then another grant that's going to be $30,000. One is a bridging grant, and the other one is a new project grant. And the third one is a program lead which will help further cancer research in our community and create some more momentum for us, and that one's going to be $50,000 for three years."

He says when the Cancer Research Society heard about Woodall's and the Lakeshore Lightning's donation, they jumped in too.

"They have offered to match those donations, so now Carson's donation of $57,000 will be $114,000, and the girls Good Deed Cup $100,000 will become $200,000. Those funds are going to be coming to Windsor, and they're going to support local cancer research."

Casey says seeing everyone step up means a lot.

"There's so many people that take part in this, it takes a village to do a lot of things and this is a perfect example of it. So we'll have over 1,000 people that are touched by this event, and they've contributed in some form. And you know... they're going to talk about it, and they're going to understand that there's somebody in the community that's raising awareness and funds for cancer research and they were a part of it."

The event will continue for today and Saturday with a number of hockey action events at the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle.

This year's event will feature about a dozen NHL and pro alumni including Adam Graves, Tim Taylor, Andre Roy, Chris Thorburn, Al Iafrate, Matt Barnaby, Meghan Agosta, and Angela James.

Those interested in attending this year's match-ups can still purchase tickets on the Play for a Cure website.

To date, Play For a Cure has raised nearly $2-million for cancer research.