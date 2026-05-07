The Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County Branch is stressing the importance of having personal interactions with people.

'Come Together' is this year's theme for Wellness Wednesdays, which were created ten years ago to encourage employees of Caesars Windsor and the City of Windsor to take a healthy fitness break during their workday.

Wellness Wednesdays involve people taking a one-kilometre walk through downtown to the city's riverfront trail and back to work.

Since it started, it has grown to include the University of Windsor, St. Clair College, Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, Windsor Police Service, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, and Windsor Public Library.

It's also part of the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County Branch's Sole Focus Project for mental health awareness.

CMHC-WECB Director of Mental Health Promotion Kim Willis says in one aspect of our world we're more connected than ever through technology like smartphones, but it's also made us more isolated.

"The focus on mental health has continued to grow and evolve," she says. "The landscape keeps shifting in ways that we do force ourselves to make those connections and come together, having that personal interaction, and supporting those who might be struggling."

Willis says personal connections can go such a long way for everyone's mental health.

"Reaching out to someone you haven't spoken to, sending a text, making that phone call, and setting up that coffee appointment. It makes a lot of difference. It gets you out of your home; you could be isolated. We know that connection supports mental health," she says.

Willis says getting outside doesn't have to be about going for a walk.

"Sit on your porch, just go outside, and do what you are physically able to do. Sometimes you have to force yourself. We all get comfortable, sitting in our house, and that one day turns into the next. We know to be really physically and mentally healthy, those connections and relationships are critical," she says.

Walks will continue each Wednesday throughout the month of May. Each walk starts at Charles Clark Square just off Chatham Street, across from City Hall in downtown Windsor, and moves along the riverfront trail.

The group will depart at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on May 13, 20, and 27, 2026.