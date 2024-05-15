A Windsor business owner would like to be part of the revitalization of downtown Windsor by restoring the former Windsor Arena.

Greg Spencer, CEO of the Spencer//Butcher group of companies, says he submitted an unsolicited proposal to city administration and Mayor Drew Dilken's office a few months ago detailing a proposal to develop the former home of the Windsor Spitfires into a sports and entertainment complex.

The proposal calls for the redevelopment of Windsor Arena to potentially include 2,000 seats to host Windsor Express basketball games. It also calls for the group to take control, but not ownership, of the former Water World property, Fred Thomas Park, and a nearby municipal parking lot.

Spencer says they also see the market as a small venue for smaller concerts and smaller events. Everything from roller derby to things on the ice, if they develop the ice.

On Monday, council approved a $3.2 million plan aimed at revitalizing and improving safety in downtown Windsor, including a greater police presence, incentives to attract business, efforts to combat blight and enforcement property standards, and extended hours at the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub, currently housed in the former Water World property.

Spencer says the downtown improvement is very interesting and is glad it passed.

"You know it's going to take some outside investment and some private investment; we're offering that. It's going to take more than the public sector. Yes, the police have to secure the streets; things have to be cleaned up; but also, it's going to take money from outside to improve the core," he says.

The proposal includes a request for an engineering evaluation of the building at the group's expense.

Spencer adds that the city is aware of their interest at this time, but he has been told it's not a priority for them right now.

"It's an offer. We have it out there. Hopefully, something happens. If not us, something happens. I think downtown can be revived and can be world-class," he adds.

The building at the corner of McDougall Avenue and Wyandotte Street East was built in 1927 but has been unused for a number of years after being permanently closed in 2012.