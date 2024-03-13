A local brewery says it's great news to hear about a significant excise tax reduction for the next two years.

On March 9, the federal government announced they will be extending its inflation adjustment cap at two per cent for beer, spirit and wine excise duties.

The alcohol excise tax had been set to rise on April 1 by 4.7 per cent, tied to inflation.

The Walkerville Brewery, located at 525 Argyle Road in Windsor, says they're excited for this announcement, which will help them continue to thrive as a small business.

This change acknowledges the urgency to support Canada's smaller breweries, which represent over 20,000 industry jobs, that have still yet to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government also announced that the first 15,000 hectolitres of beer brewed in the country will have their excise duty rates cut in half.

Ian Gourlay, co-owner of Walkerville Brewery, says having any financial relief is definitely welcomed.

"They also announced that any brewery below 15,000 hectolitres, which really encompasses 95 per cent of craft brewers across Canada, for the next two years will have their duties halved. So, that is great news for craft breweries in particular."



He says the government has listened to breweries who need help recovering from the pandemic.



"We can take that money and reinvest it in the business, and that's what we will do with it. It's obviously not the most major expenditure we have in the brewery, but any expenditure is an important one to us. And I'm sure other breweries would agree with us that we applaud the government for making this decision."



Gourlay says they hope it goes beyond the two years.

"We'll still be pressing to see it continue because small breweries, and small businesses generally have felt the squeeze post the pandemic with really what's been an unprecedented increase."

Independent craft breweries produce 17 per cent of Canada's beer, yet create over 60 per cent of the jobs.



The Doug Ford government announced a two-year freeze on beer and wine tax on February 9 this year. Ontario has blocked the increases, which reflect the rate of inflation, for the past six years for an estimated cost of about $200-million.

