A Lakeshore company will have its product at three Real Canadian Superstore locations for the next six weeks.

Starting on Monday, February 17, Rogue Meat Company will offer three varieties of its beef jerky at the Walker Road store in Windsor along with the Superstore locations in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia.

Company co-founder Kole Walton says they're partnering with Loblaw for a six-week test trial.

He says it's a huge opportunity for his the beef jerky company.

"Within that six-weeks, we're actually going to be doing some in-store sampling of our product," he says. "So every weekend if you check us out on our socials, we'll be posting we're were going to be. So if you come in the store, you try our products out and if you like them hopefully pick up a bag."

Walton says his company has been operating since the summer of 2024.

"We're expanded to about 40 retail locations across Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia and this is a huge one for us," says Walton. "Superstore being so big and with their customer base, so we're very excited to hop on and partner with them."

He says they hope to have their products permanently inside the superstores.

"It's a chance for us to get our product in front of a lot of eyes where we normally don't usually get with some of our smaller retailers but it's a product that I definitely think deserves to belong there right next to some of the other biggest brands," he says. "So I mean we're very excited and if it goes well for us then they'll be definitely some more great things to come later this year."

Walton says the company is family owned and his partners include his brother and cousin.

He says they started in a garage with a smoker and some meats before expanding.