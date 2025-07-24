35 anglers will be out in the water on Thursday in Windsor for a bass fishing tournament.

They'll be participating in the annual Ed Polewski Polska Bass Fishing Tournament.

Co-organizer Frank Harshaw says the event is in honour of his brother-in-law Ed Polewski, who passed away from cancer about eight years ago.

Harshaw says before Polewski passed away, friends would get together to fish.

He says following Ed's passing, they decided to keep the tradition going and change the outing to a fundraiser.

"These are such a great group of guys," he says. "It just started out with a bunch of us buddies fishing and we turned it into a little tournament."

Harshaw says the event has raised over $100,000 for local charities.

"Mostly Polish guys, that's why it's called Polska," says Harshaw. "Most of the fishermen are Polish. We just kind of grew it into a great fundraiser."

He says this year, money raised will support Iris House.

"We took a little tour and they do great work so we figured there's no better, deserving charity," he says.

Polewski was 57-year-old when he passed away.

The tournament begins at 4 p.m. at Lakeview Marina.

Following the tournament, there's a banquet at Riverside Sportmen Club.