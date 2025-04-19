The owner of several Windsor-Essex bars is expecting a busy weekend as the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs kick off.

The GOAT Tap and Eatery has locations in LaSalle, Lakeshore, and Walkerville, and co-owner Matt Komsa says despite it being Easter weekend they'll be open.

Komsa says he's expecting the crowds to turn out for the Canadian teams - especially the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs, the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens, the Winnipeg Jets, and the Edmonton Oilers have all made it to the 2025 Playoffs representing Canada.

The Winnipeg Jets will kick off the playoffs Saturday night at 6 p.m. against the St. Louis Blues. Easter Sunday will see the battle of Ontario with the Maple Leafs and the Senators going head-to-head at 7 p.m.

Komsa says playoffs is always a busy time.

"We always have great turn outs during any type of playoffs, but the hockey playoffs even more so just because of the nature of Canada and hockey I think."

He says the support for Canadian teams is there.

"I think definitely the Toronto Maple Leafs, if they can make a good push that definitely extends the playoffs, and makes it much busier when the Leafs play."

He says they'll have specials going.

"We have $4.99 domestic pints, well drinks, and glasses of wine all day every day."

Komsa says they do take reservations, but walk-in's are still allowed.

He adds that all three of their locations will be open over the long weekend.