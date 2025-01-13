Don't expect all the bells and whistles if you're attending this year's Detroit Auto Show.

"This is not your grandfather's auto show anymore or even your father's auto show," says Greg Layson, journalist at Automotive News Canada.

Layson told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, the Detroit show is more of a retail show now.

"Not a lot of production announcements, not a lot of technology announcements because that's done in Vegas," says Layson. "I'm not saying it's not worth going because there are some pretty cool features but don't expect the big, flashy, crazy, unveilings and concept cars that guys you and I are used to."

He says it's a different show.

"I remember going over collecting bags of brochures and key chains and magnets and plastering them around my room," he says. "I remember Jeep Grand Cherokees crashing through plate glass windows, a cattle call out on the streets of Detroit when they introduced the Dodge Ram at the time, all of that is gone."

Layson says a lot of the announcements are now made in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronic Show.

"All the vehicles we drive today are essentially, they're computers on wheels right," says Layson. "They're tech related, they're tech driven and so what happened was auto makers started unveiling more and more technology in their vehicles and they thought the place to do that would be Las Vegas at the CES and so if the auto makers go there, then the suppliers go there."

The Detroit Auto Show kicked off on Saturday at Huntington Place and runs until January 20.