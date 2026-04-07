A chance to gaze into space.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada - Windsor Centre will be hosting a free event Tuesday evening where they will provide information about the Artemis II Mission.

The event at the Fogolar Furlan will also offer telescopes to attendees to observe celestial objects.

Artemis II first launched on April 1 and is a 10-day mission where four astronauts - including Canadian Jeremy Hansen - are flying around the Moon before returning to Earth.

This is the first human crewed mission to the Moon in over 50 years.

Steven Pellarin, President of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada - Windsor Centre, says everyone is welcome.

"We're going to have telescopes out there that are going to be brought in by members of the local astronomy club, and we're going to be giving anyone who comes by a chance to have a look at some of the fascinating and amazing objects that we can see from here on Earth outside of our own solar system, and perhaps even a few of the planets here within our own solar system as well."

He says the public has been consistently reaching out to the club.

"People asking questions about the mission, about Canada's involvement in the space program, and even about things that they can look for in the night sky... that they want to do a little exploring of their own. We just thought this was a great way to give people a chance to actually engage in some of that kind of exploring, and give them a chance to feed their passion."

Pellarin says the event will kick off at 8 p.m.

"We can't do much observing until it gets dark, so we're going to have the telescopes out there by 8 p.m. and we'll be there to talk to members of the public and to give them a bit of an introduction, and we'll be staying probably until about 11 or 11:30 p.m."

The Fogolar Furlan is located at 1800 North Service Road.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada - Windsor Centre is a group of amateur astronomers with a range of skill levels, and ages, who have a passion for space.

The Artemis II crew will return to Earth on Saturday, April 11.