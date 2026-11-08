Local artists invited to add holiday magic to Downtown Windsor storefronts

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is calling for artists across the region to paint some windows.

As part of its Winter Fest programming, artists are asked to submit a brief portfolio showcasing their work and style for the DWBIA’s winter window painting program.

Participating businesses will review the portfolios and select their preferred artist.

The DWBIA will then coordinate a meeting between the artist and business owner to discuss the design and installation.

Once paired with a business, artists will collaborate with the business owner to develop a design that reflects the artist’s style while aligning with the business’s preferences and the overall seasonal theme.

DWBIA Manager of Programs and Placemaking Shane Peters says in previous years it was simple paintings.

“It really depends on what the business is specifically looking for, but we’ve done a lot of Merry Christmas-type writing and fancy writing. We’ve drawn ribbons on there,” he says.

Selected artists will be notified by email with installations set to take place during the project period of November 15 - December 4, 2026, with removal taking place between January 4 and 15, 2027.

Peters says it’s all about activating the downtown core.

“Being able to showcase some of the different skills that exist in this region and tie them into our businesses. It’s obviously meant to draw people to the businesses, but there’s really something special about utilizing local artists for such an initiative and such a broad, widespread thing that can encompass so many different skills and themes,” he says.

Peters says they love their winter programming and holiday decorations in the core.

“I think that plays a huge role in just the atmosphere of the street that you walk through and experience the different neighbourhoods and the different sections of our downtown that exist. You really get the feel that there’s care and love in the air for the holidays,” he says.

Selected artists will receive $100 for each initial painting and an additional $50 for removing each artwork, if completed by the artist.

Artists are free to opt out of this, and the DWBIA will arrange removal instead.

For businesses where windows are extra-large, the DWBIA and artist may discuss an adjusted rate.

Interested artists must submit a brief portfolio that includes:

Examples of previous artwork in PDF, PNG, or JPEG format.

A short description of your artistic practice and relevant experience.

Your name and contact information.

A new design concept is not required at the application stage. Designs will be discussed with the selected business owner.

The DWBIA will share submitted portfolios with participating businesses, who will select their preferred artist. The DWBIA will then coordinate a discussion about the design before formalizing a commission.

Selected artists will be notified by email. Installations will take place during the project period of November 15 to December 4, 2026, with removal taking place between January 4 and 15, 2027.

Submit your portfolio in an email to dwbia@downtownwindsor.ca by Friday, November 13, 2026.