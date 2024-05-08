Get ready to step up to the plate to help raise money for a local non-profit organization.

The Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County (ASWE) is selling tickets to the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers game later this month to help raise money for programs within the Alzheimer Society.

This is in partnership with Comerica Park in Detroit for the game on May 25, 2024.

This charity event aims to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County while enjoying a baseball game.

Each ticket package purchased through the Alzheimer Windsor website will include entry to the game, as well as an ASWE baseball hat.

Eugene Van Wyk, Manager of Fund Development with ASWE, says it's a great way to enjoy a game and raise money for a local cause.

"It's a really exciting time for people from both sides to get together and support a great cause. And the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County will be the charity onside on the day, and proceeds from the tickets sales will go to our organization."

He says the funds raised go back to programs offered.



"Funding and donation income will go directly to helping our adult day programs at two different sites, we have educational programs, we do training programs, and we also do development. And all of the work in which we do benefits both persons living with dementia, as well as their care partners."



Van Wyk says those purchasing tickets through the site will receive a ASWE baseball hat.



"We're asking people to wear it on the day of the event so that we, in the section that we're sitting, will have an entire sea of blue hats. So we're not supporting either of the sides playing on the day, but are putting up a unified front for the fight against Alzheimer's and dementia."



Only 200 tickets are available, and Van Wyk says they are selling quickly.

Gates for the game will open at 11:30 a.m., with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m.

The Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for persons living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, as well as their care partners and families.