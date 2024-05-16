Loblaw says it's ready to sign on to the grocery code of conduct, paving the way for an agreement that's been years in the making.

The code has been developed by a group of leaders in the food industry, with the intention of evening the playing field for suppliers and smaller retailers.



But it appeared to come to a halt last December when Loblaw and Walmart Canada said they wouldn't sign the voluntary code because they were concerned it would raise food prices for consumers.



After six months of negotiations, Loblaw's president and CEO Per Bank says the retailer is comfortable signing the code because it's now a fair one.



Bank says the company is ready to sign on as long as all other industry players do as well, with Walmart Canada now being the main holdout.



Loblaw has been under intense political and public scrutiny in recent months, with some shoppers saying they're boycotting the company throughout the month of May.

