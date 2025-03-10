As grocers increasingly highlight Canadian products amid a trade war with the U.S., Loblaw is rolling out new symbols alongside prices that include a symbol indicating when a product's price has been affected by retaliatory tariffs.

Spokeswoman Catherine Thomas says customers could notice the changes as early as next week.

After U.S. President Donald Trump enacted tariffs on Canadian goods last week, Ottawa introduced tariffs of its own on a wide swath of goods coming from south of the border.

Loblaw's "tariff" symbol consists of a letter T inside a white triangle over a grey box.

Thomas says Loblaw is also adding maple leaf symbols to products that were prepared in Canada with domestic and/or imported ingredients.

She says products prepared in Canada may also see cost increases if any of their ingredients are sourced from the U.S., while changing commodity prices and the weak Canadian dollar are also factors.