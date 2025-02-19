Loblaw says it's planning to open 80 new grocery and pharmacy stores this year, with about 50 being discount grocers.

The company says the new locations are part of an approximately $10 billion investment over the next five years, including $2.2 billion this year.

The plans for 2025 also include renovating more than 300 grocery and pharmacy locations.

They also involve modernizing the company's supply chain, including the opening of a new Ontario distribution centre that started construction in 2022.

Loblaw has been at the forefront of the shift to discount shopping over the past few years as Canadians look for ways to mitigate inflation and higher interest rates.

It and the other major grocers have been investing in discount stores, opening new locations and converting some stores into lower-cost banners.