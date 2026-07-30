Loblaw reports Q2 profit of $751M, as revenue and sales up from a year ago

The produce section of a Toronto Loblaws is seen on Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The produce section of a Toronto Loblaws is seen on Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

BRAMPTON — Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported its second-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.

The company behind Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart says it had a profit attributable to common shareholders of $751 million or 64 cents per diluted share for the 12-week period ended June 20, up from $714 million or 59 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue, including both its retail operations and the PC Financial business which is being sold to EQB Inc., totalled $15.27 billion, up from $14.67 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

The increase came as food retail same-store sales rose 1.6 per cent.

Drug retail same-store sales gained 4.6 per cent as pharmacy and health-care services same-store sales gained 7.5 per cent and front store same-store sales rose 1.3 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned 66 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 59 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2026.