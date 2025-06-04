One person has been arrested, and a loaded rifle has been seized by police in connection with an attempted carjacking in Windsor.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 3500 block of Walker Road for a report of an attempted vehicle robbery.

Investigators learned that a victim was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot when he was approached by an unknown male.

Police say the suspect pulled a rifle out of a bag and demanded the victim give him the vehicle. When the victim refused to comply, the suspect fled the scene.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect a short distance away and recovered a loaded rifle in the bag the suspect had slung over his shoulder.

A 21-year-old man is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of a loaded regulated firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm without holding a license, and possession of a prohibited device by an unlicensed person.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.