A suspect is in custody and a loaded gun has been taken off the streets after police responded to a weapons call in Windsor.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue near Tecumseh Road on Tuesday night for a report of a man pointing a firearm at someone outside.

The suspect and another person then fled on foot.

Police say K9 officer Link tracked the suspects to Goyeau Street, both were arrested and a loaded 9mm handgun was sezied.

A 45-year old man faces a number of charges including:

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Carrying a concealed weapon

The second suspect was released without charges.