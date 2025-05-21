A suspect is in custody and a loaded gun has been taken off the streets after police responded to a weapons call in Windsor.
Officers were called to an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue near Tecumseh Road on Tuesday night for a report of a man pointing a firearm at someone outside.
The suspect and another person then fled on foot.
Police say K9 officer Link tracked the suspects to Goyeau Street, both were arrested and a loaded 9mm handgun was sezied.
A 45-year old man faces a number of charges including:
The second suspect was released without charges.