Three players in the LaSalle Minor Hockey Association have been suspended indefinitely due to an incident that occurred last week.

On January 20, in one of the league's U21 games, an altercation between opposing players occurred at the end of the game.

According to LMHA, while the referees were attempting to contain the situation, one of the refs was physically engaged by three players.

The three players were issued penalties for physical harassment of the officials, and as a result all three individuals have been suspended indefinitely pending final determination from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association and the LMHA Policy and Discipline Committee.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.

However, LMHA and OMHA has concluded that the referees both acted in accordance with all policies and procedures.

LMHA states they take the safety of players, coaches, and officials seriously, and that both associations have a zero tolerance policy for abuse of game officials, whether verbal or physical.