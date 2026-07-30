Live to now headline Hogs for Hospice’s Saturday show

A new headliner has been announced for this weekend’s Hogs for Hospice event.

Live will now headline the Saturday, August 1, show with special guest Glass Tiger.

With over 23 million albums sold worldwide and two number one albums, Live has made hit songs such as ‘Lightning Crashes,’ ‘I Alone,’ and ‘All Over You’.

Bret Michaels was set to headline the show, however Hogs for Hospice announced on social media earlier this week that due to an unforeseen medical emergency, Michaels was unable to perform.

Hogs for Hospice states they will honour any refund requests through the Eventbrite page.

Country music artist Cole Swindell will headline on Friday, July 31, alongside special guest John Morgan.

Tickets can still be purchased on the Hogs for Hospice website.

Funds raised during the event go to The Hospice of Erie Shores.

Since 2016, more than $6-million has been raised.