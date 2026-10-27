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WATCH LIVE: Windsor-Essex municipal election results

By
Melanie Kentner
LIVE: Southwestern Ontario votes 2026 Join CTV News London and Windsor for live election night coverage with real-time results and reaction from across the region.

Published: 

Polls officially closed for the municipal election at 8 p.m. on Monday.

CTV News Windsor will be posting live election results here as they come in throughout the night.

Unofficial results are expected after polls close, but the timing will vary by municipality.

Election coverage begins online at 8 p.m. with a Windsor-Essex Votes 2026 livestream.

Listen to election coverage on AM800. Kyle Horner is live with a panel of experts bringing analysis, reaction and results as they come in. Listen on AM800, the iHeartRadio app and YouTube.

Unofficial results:

Tecumseh

Joe Bachetti has won the mayor’s race in Tecumseh according to unofficial election results, ousting longtime mayor Gary McNamara.

Essex

Voters in Essex have backed Sherry Bondy for another term as mayor in the town, according to unofficial election results.

Windsor

LaSalle

Lakeshore

Amherstburg

Kingsville

Leamington

Pelee Island

Chatham-Kent