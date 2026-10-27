WATCH LIVE: Windsor-Essex municipal election results

Join CTV News London and Windsor for live election night coverage with real-time results and reaction from across the region.

LIVE: Southwestern Ontario votes 2026 Join CTV News London and Windsor for live election night coverage with real-time results and reaction from across the region.

Polls officially closed for the municipal election at 8 p.m. on Monday.

CTV News Windsor will be posting live election results here as they come in throughout the night.

Unofficial results are expected after polls close, but the timing will vary by municipality.

Election coverage begins online at 8 p.m. with a Windsor-Essex Votes 2026 livestream.

Listen to election coverage on AM800. Kyle Horner is live with a panel of experts bringing analysis, reaction and results as they come in. Listen on AM800, the iHeartRadio app and YouTube.

Sort by Latest Latest Oldest Oldest Melanie Kentner Fred Francis declared unofficial winner of Windsor mayoral race.



Link Copy link Facebook Share on Facebook X Share on X Email Share via email Close Share Melanie Kentner Michael Macri declared unofficial winner of LaSalle mayoral race.



Link Copy link Facebook Share on Facebook X Share on X Email Share via email Close Share Melanie Kentner Joe Bachetti declared unofficial winner of Tecumseh mayoral race.



Link Copy link Facebook Share on Facebook X Share on X Email Share via email Close Share Melanie Kentner Sherry Bondy declared unofficial winner of Essex mayoral race. Link Copy link Facebook Share on Facebook X Share on X Email Share via email Close Share Melanie Kentner 8:35 p.m. The first results are coming in for the City of Windsor in the races for mayor and council.

There are 184,354 eligible Windsor voters in the municipal election, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.



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You can watch our special election night coverage on your television. You can also stream that broadcast on



CTV News Windsor brings you live updates.You can watch our special election night coverage on your television. You can also stream that broadcast on CTVNewsWindsor.ca LIVE: Southwestern Ontario votes 2026 Join CTV News London and Windsor for live election night coverage with real-time results and reaction from across the region. Link Copy link Facebook Share on Facebook X Share on X Email Share via email Close Share Melanie Kentner Reporting tonight from the Fogolar Furlan Club in Windsor where the results from the Windsor mayor’s race and city council races will be posted. It’s quiet right now but tune in to the @AM800CKLW election night coverage. Polls close at 8 p.m. #ELXNwindsoressex pic.twitter.com/rSpfUkf5a2 — Rusty Thomson (@RustyThomson800) October 26, 2026 Link Copy link Facebook Share on Facebook X Share on X Email Share via email Close Share Melanie Kentner Welcome to CTV News Windsor's liveblog for the 2026 Municipal Election!

Follow along as we share the latest results as the polls close.



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Unofficial results:

Tecumseh

Joe Bachetti has won the mayor’s race in Tecumseh according to unofficial election results, ousting longtime mayor Gary McNamara.

Essex

Voters in Essex have backed Sherry Bondy for another term as mayor in the town, according to unofficial election results.

Windsor

LaSalle

Lakeshore

Amherstburg

Kingsville

Leamington

Pelee Island

Chatham-Kent