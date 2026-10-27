WATCH LIVE: Windsor-Essex municipal election results

Listen to election coverage on AM800. Kyle Horner is live with a panel of experts bringing analysis, reaction and results as they come in. Listen on AM800, the iHeartRadio app and YouTube.
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Melanie Kentner
Fred Francis declared unofficial winner of Windsor mayoral race.
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Melanie Kentner
Michael Macri declared unofficial winner of LaSalle mayoral race.
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Melanie Kentner
Joe Bachetti declared unofficial winner of Tecumseh mayoral race.
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Melanie Kentner
Sherry Bondy declared unofficial winner of Essex mayoral race.
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Melanie Kentner
8:35 p.m. The first results are coming in for the City of Windsor in the races for mayor and council. There are 184,354 eligible Windsor voters in the municipal election, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.
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Melanie Kentner
CTV News Windsor brings you live updates. You can watch our special election night coverage on your television. You can also stream that broadcast on CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Reporting tonight from the Fogolar Furlan Club in Windsor where the results from the Windsor mayor’s race and city council races will be posted. It’s quiet right now but tune in to the @AM800CKLW election night coverage. Polls close at 8 p.m. #ELXNwindsoressexpic.twitter.com/rSpfUkf5a2