A six-figure donation to help support Transition to Betterness programs at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor.

Representatives from LiUNA!625 announced a $100,000 donation during the Mardi Gras Event held at Cotta Food Bar on Saturday, February 28.

Events and Fundraising Manager at Transition to Betterness Sarah Moxley says LiUNA! has been supporting the blanket program and TV service programs for many years.

"This year we decided to up that and partner for all of the programs that we offer at Hotel-Dieu, which include our TV services, our concierge cart, parking passes, comfort blankets, and holiday meal programs," she says.

Moxley says it costs a lot to run these comfort-based programs.

"We provide anything from blankets during a hard time to parking passes. Providing families with beverages and snacks during their difficult hospital visit, it does go a long way, and this will help us out so much," she says.

Transition to Betterness is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting patients and families impacted by life-altering illness by providing support to area healthcare centres.

