Little River Band is set to take the Colosseum Stage this May.

The classic rock band will bring their Happy Anniversary Tour to Caesars Windsor on May 15.

The band was formed in Australia in 1975 with a focus on getting airplay on American radio stations - which they achieved and became one of the greatest vocal bands in the 1970's and 1980's.

Mega hits for the group over the years include "Cool Change," "Take It Easy On Me," "Reminiscing," "The Night Owls," "Lady," among many more.

Earlier this year, Little River Band dropped their latest album, Window To The World, and are celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m.