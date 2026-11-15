Lithium-ion batteries tied to downtown Windsor apartment fire, investigators say

Ontario Fire Marshal completes an investigation at 333 Glengarry Avenue following a fire on Nov. 13, 2026. (Source: Windsor Fire and Rescue Services)

A downtown Windsor apartment fire that sent one person to hospital has been linked to the failure of lithium-ion batteries, according to investigators.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire at 333 Glengarry Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Nov. 13. The blaze broke out in a second-floor unit and was extinguished a short time later.

The occupant was treated and transported to hospital with smoke inhalation. In an update released Nov. 14, Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Smith said the person has since been released from hospital.

AM800-News-Glengarry Fire-November 13-2026-2.jpg Windsor Fire and Rescue crews on the scene of a fire at 333 Glengarry Avenue in Windsor. (Meagan Delaurier)

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has completed its investigation and determined the focus is on the failure of lithium-ion batteries in an e-scooter that was being stored in the unit’s living room.

Damage is estimated at approximately $50,000, and one person has been displaced.

Smith says residents should follow lithium-ion battery safety guidelines when charging and storing devices powered by the batteries.