Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse is calling the behaviour inside and outside of the House of Commons in Ottawa 'unacceptable.'

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Masse says he was called a 'coward' by a Conservative MP inside the house on Tuesday, almost the same time as federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was called a 'corrupted bastard' outside the house by a group of demonstrators.





Masse says he challenged the remark to the speaker and the MP had to retract and apologized while outside the house, Singh confronted the demonstrators.



"The sad thing about all of this you know, when we go to work and you try and do the best you can, there's also happening around that area students, young people that are there for not only just tourism but to learn and so forth and these people all doing all that type of activity and that's happened to me on a regular basis and I just smile at them," says Masse. "In fact a couple of them just try to "accidentally run into me" where they kind of last minute dodge away. I just stare them down."

He says the individuals have been outside the house since parliament resumed and doesn't call what they're doing 'heckling.'

"A good heckle is maybe when you're interacting with somebody and they put something kind of funny or a twist on something or something like that or if you're at the ball game or something like that, that's meant to be part of the experience together, this is just outright hate and rage that's being encouraged and fostered," he says.

Masse says he's also experiencing incidents outside of his office and says it's disgusting when he sees individuals fly the Canadian flag upside down.

He calls it an insult to our veterans.



Singh took to social media Tuesday night and said "for days now, bullies in Ottawa have been spewing hate and harassing Canadians who don't agree with them."



He goes on to say, "I believe everyone should feel safe walking our streets. I believe we need to stand up to bullies and shut down hate."



By now you've probably seen the video.



