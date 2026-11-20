A busy sports weekend in downtown Detroit is expected to result in sports fans in Windsor crossing the Canada-U.S. border.

Friday night, the Detroit Pistons host the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena; Saturday night, the Detroit Red Wings host the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena, while the Detroit Lions are home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field.

On top of all the sports, the 23rd Annual Detroit Tree Lighting takes place on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Campus Martius Park on 800 Woodward Avenue.

Chief Executive Officer of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation, Tal Czudner, says with three border crossings now, they’re not quite as busy as they used to be, but they’re still the number one passenger vehicle crossing.

The Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association reported 273,913 passenger vehicles crossed through the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel this past October, down from the 341,108 in October 2025.

The figure was still the highest number of passenger vehicles among the three local crossings, which include the Gordie Howe International Bridge and the Ambassador Bridge.

Czudner says he would expect to be busy around certain times.

“Generally, about an hour before puck drop, tip-off, or opening kick-off is our busier time, but I don’t expect us to be any longer than 15 minutes,” he says.

Czudner says they want anyone crossing over to keep a few things in mind.

“Make sure you’ve got your passport and make sure you have your NEXUS card,” he says. “Just a polite reminder, you don’t want to bring any cannabis products through any border crossing. Even though it’s legal in both Ontario and Michigan, you cannot bring it across the border.”

Czudner also says if you plan on having a drink, make sure you plan a safe way home.

“Windsor Police Chief Jason Crowley and our friends at CBSA {Canada Border Services Agency} have been really hammering home the message about no driving while intoxicated. Make sure if you’re going to drive over, there is a designated driver. If there are alternate ways you’re going to go, the Linq Tunnel Bus or an Uber, then just make sure you’re responsible,” he says.

On November 16, Chief Crowley reported that impaired driving occurrences are up nearly 60 per cent so far this year compared to this time last year, with 282 recorded incidents compared to 180 incidents at this time in 2025.

The figures include drivers who are arrested and charged while trying to use one of the three local border crossings.