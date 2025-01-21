Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has agreed to become the Chicago Bears head coach, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the contract was being finalized.

Johnson spent three years as Detroit's offensive coordinator under Dan Campbell and was considered the top head coaching candidate on the market.

The Lions earned the top seed in the NFC at 15-2 before getting stunned by Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in a divisional playoff game on Saturday.

The Bears fired Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29. Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 5-12.