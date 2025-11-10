LANDOVER, Md. -- Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell took over playcalling duties from first-year offensive coordinator John Morton this past week, and it ignited a dominant 44-22 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Campbell said he met with Morton for an honest conversation to discuss some changes last Monday, a day after a stunning home loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Entering Sunday's game, Detroit ranked among the league leaders in total points per game but was still struggling to find an offensive identity outside of the home run plays.

"Look, it was honest, it was he and I, and we were good," Campbell said of the meeting. "And like I told him, 'Man, I need you ... but I feel like this is something that I'm going to do.'

"Listen, John Morton's all team. That's all he cares about. He just wants to win. He wants to be a part of it. He wants to help where he can, and he was outstanding today.

"He's a grinder, he's a worker, and he just tries to help and give you anything you can possibly need for the game. Look, if you're him, of course it probably doesn't feel too good, but he's also a pro and he understands everything, so we move on."

The Commanders upset the top-seeded Lions in the NFC divisional round in January. In the rematch, Detroit got revenge, scoring on eight consecutive offensive drives with Campbell drawing up the plays.

Campbell was spotted on the sideline wearing eyeglasses while talking into the headset in between plays with a play sheet in his hands. He said he was so focused on the task that he didn't notice President Donald Trump in attendance.

"I'm in this place, and I didn't know what's going on around me half the time," he said. "So, it was either defense was out there or I'm trying to get the plays ready, so I didn't even know. But that's cool. Now that I know he was definitely here, you're talking about the President of the United States, that's a big deal."

Wide receiver Jameson Williams seemingly benefitted from the change, finishing with six receptions for a team-high 119 yards and a touchdown. The more-involved Williams hadn't eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark since Week 2 against the Chicago Bears (108 receiving yards).

"It was kind of funny seeing him with the glasses, for sure," Williams said, laughing. "It was like my first or second time seeing him with the glasses. It's a different look, for sure."

Things looked different on the field, too, as Detroit racked up a season-high 226 rushing yards and 546 total yards.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff said the preparation for Sunday's matchup didn't feel any different during the practice week, as Morton continued to serve a big role, particularly in the pass game, which Campbell still feels is vital.

"You've got to give Johnny a ton of credit for handling it the way he handled it as a veteran coach, and a guy who has shown to have no ego over and over," said Goff, who went 25-for-33 with 320 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. "Like to have that happen and for him not to miss a beat in the game planning and helping me and the passing game and the whole thing was really cool and impressive by him, and it all worked really well together this week."

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs also bounced back from a career-low 28 scrimmage yards on a season-low 12 touches in Week 9 against Minnesota with a season-high three scrimmage touchdowns on 18 touches.

"It was just, 'Let's try something a little different,'" Campbell said. "Look, I know what I want to do. I know how I want to do it. Now, that being said, this is a collaborative effort now. I was taking input from John Morton that whole time, and the other coaches."

Campbell previously took over playcalling duties from former offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn in 2021 after a 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. Lynn ultimately was replaced by Ben Johnson that offseason.

Goff and Campbell, however, insist this scenario is different.

"I don't relate those two the same even remotely," Goff said. "We were 0-8 when that happened and 5-3 when this happened, and it was completely different circumstances."

Added Campbell: "I know how the other one ended, but this is where I'm at, and he's in a great spot and he helped me out today."

After Johnson left the Lions for the Bears' head coaching job this past offseason, Campbell admitted he considered calling the offensive plays before he hired Morton but realized it would require a lot from him as a head coach. Now, Campbell is primed to carry the dual roles for the foreseeable future as the Lions enter a tough November stretch that includes a road trip to Philadelphia next week.

"It's like anything else, when you do it, you adjust and you start figuring out what you need to do, how you need to do it, become more efficient and it's really ultimately about what's right for the team always," Campbell said. "Nothing else matters.

"I feel good with where we're at. I wasn't perfect. Goff bailed me out of some stuff today, but I like the setup of the staff, and I think the players are in a good place, and I think we can grow from here," he said. "I really do."