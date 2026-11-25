Detroit Lions fans are expected to fill sports bars across Windsor-Essex as the team takes to Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears.

The G.O.A.T. Tap & Eatery is preparing for one of its busiest game days of the year.

Operating partner Matt Komsa says interest in Thursday’s matchup is already generating excitement.

“I think this might be one of the biggest Thanksgiving Day games the Lions have ever had, so I’m expecting bigger than usual crowds,” he said.

With demand expected to be high, Komsa is encouraging fans to make plans before heading out.

“If they can arrive early and make reservations, so we can service everyone the best,” Komsa said.

Komsa says the restaurant has also made some changes since last season to enhance the game-day viewing experience.

“This is going to be even better this year. We have our new large screens behind all the bars, so we have almost 30 feet of TVs behind the bars,” he said.

Reservations for all three G.O.A.T. Tap & Eatery locations can be made online through the restaurant’s website.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m.