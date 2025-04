The Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers are set to face off in this year's NFL Hall of Fame Game in Ohio.

The first preseason game of the new season takes place on July 31 in Canton.

Both the Lions and Chargers made the playoffs last season, with Detroit going 15-2 in the regular season and Los Angeles finishing 11-6.

The NFL's Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Aug. 2.