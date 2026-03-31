A bus service between Windsor and Detroit is raising its rates.

The Linq Tunnel Bus is increasing the rate for its special events bus to $19 from $15, but the regular bus fare is remaining at $15.

The service that was launched in October 2025 operates seven days a week through the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel but also includes a special events bus for sporting events and concerts.

Founder and CEO Dhar Bhella told AM800's The Kyle Horner Show that fuel prices are increasing.

"A little bit on the tolls and insurance: everything has increased over the past six or seven months. Unfortunately, as everything else is raising in prices, we have to raise ours to keep everything going," he says.

Bhella says the regular bus fare is remaining at $15.

"Regular bus, we don't have that much clientele yet as far as ridership. We do have ridership, but it's not enough. We're trying to promote people coming on board during the regularly scheduled hours," he says.

The Linq service started after Transit Windsor ended its regular tunnel bus service to Detroit on August 31, 2025, with Transit's Special Events bus service ending on December 20, 2025.

The service runs Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. every two hours, Fridays from 7 a.m. until 12 a.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 12 a.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Linq picks up riders at Bruce Avenue and Riverside Drive West in Windsor.

There are three drop-off locations in Detroit: Washington Boulevard and Jefferson Service Road, Cass Avenue and Michigan Avenue, and outside the Mariner's Church at 170 E Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, right by the entrance to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, which is also a pick-up point for return trips to Windsor.

The drop-off locations in Windsor include McDougall Street and University Avenue East, along with Bruce Avenue and Riverside Drive West.