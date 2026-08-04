Lineups expected for opening of the multi-use path across the Gordie Howe Bridge

The multi-use path on the Gordie Howe International Bridge heading towards the United States. (Source: Windsor–Detroit Bridge Authority)

Another milestone moment at the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.

The multi-use path opens to cyclists and pedestrians on Wednesday.

It will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer, with the last entry allowed at 7 p.m.

Officials at the bridge are asking for patience as there’s expected to be a high number of path users entering the path and line-ups at border processing for the opening.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority will be limiting the number of people that can be on the path at any one time over the initial opening days to support smooth operations.

Anyone walking or cycling across the bridge is reminded to bring their cross-border travel documents that are required upon entry/re-entry into both Canada and the US.

Users are reminded that there is no on-site parking at either port of entry. In Windsor, parking is available at the Malden Park trailhead. In Detroit, parking is available at the Clark Park trailhead.

Anyone crossing on the pathway should anticipate a one-way 20-minute crossing by bike or a 45-minute crossing by foot. This does not include travel to and from the entrances/exits of the path or border processing times.

From entrance to exit, the path is 3 km/1.8 miles and can be steep in some areas with an approximate 5 per cent incline.

To support a safe environment during anticipated times of high-volume activity, e-bikes are not permitted for use during the first few weeks.

Users are asked to visit gordiehoweinternationalbridge.com for a list of permitted and prohibited modes of transportation.