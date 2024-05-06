The lineup for the 10th annual Kingsville Music Festival has been announced.

The event, which runs from August 9 to August 11, takes place along Mettawas Park on Kingsville's waterfront.

This year features an eclectic blend of musical genres including folk, rock, country, reggae, and jazz.

The lineup this year includes fan favourites Elliott Brood and the funk band My Son the Hurricane, as well as other artists like Luke Wallace, RedFox, Mike Stevens Trio, and many others.

Managed by the not-for-profit Kingsville Music Society, the festival's proceeds support the Society's Music and Arts for Youth (MAY) Fund) to assist talented youth in the area.

John Law, Artistic Director for the Kingsville Music Society, says there is music for everyone.

"From folk, to rap, to country, to reggae, there's 95 per cent Canadian artists, one artist coming from France this year who's a great artist. My Son the Hurricane is a 12-piece-horn band, they'll be closing the night each night, and the local band Fresh Breath will be opening the whole festival."

Michele Law, Executive Director for the Kingsville Music Society, says the event will happen rain or shine.

"We have main stage that runs Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday in the afternoon. And during the day Saturday we have three daytime stages where we put different performers together and have some magic happen. It's pretty cool, we have artisan vendors, we have food vendors as well, lots to do."



She says this event is the biggest fundraising opportunity for the Kingsville Music Society.



"We have our little project that we call the MAY Fund, Music and Arts for Youth, and we present scholarships every year since 2014, two scholarships to area youth who are continuing their post-secondary education in arts-based programs. So it could be dance, it could be music, could be fine art, could be graphic design."

The festival features three daytime stages and an evening main stage.

Kids under 16 are free to enter, and those between the ages of 17 and 25 will be offered youth pricing.

Those interested in purchasing tickets for the festival can find more information by clicking here.

The full lineup includes: