United Way Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent has partnered with local fashion retailer BB Branded on a limited-edition t-shirt campaign that will support local programs.

The exclusive t-shirts feature a bold "YQG Strong" design meant to symbolize resilience, pride, and unity across Windsor-Essex.

For every t-shirt sold, 25 per cent of the proceeds will go directly to United Way programs that support kids and families facing urgent needs such as food insecurity, youth mental health support, and removing academic barriers for kids in low-income areas in Windsor-Essex.

"Windsor-Essex has always been a strong and supportive community," says Ayad Saddy, co-owner at BB Branded. "This campaign is a reminder to always stay united and serve our community. Together, we are stronger."

United Way Vice-President of Brand Experience Stephanie Perta says the money raised from the t-shirt sales will support their local programs.

"Proceeds for this will go directly to support our Summer Eats for Kids program, which provides free weekly food bags to families in high-priority neighbourhoods during the summer break," she says.

Perta says the goal for the Summer Eats for Kids program is to provide 4,000 bags of food and over 8,000 lunches to children and families in the community.

"You would find some local produce, some fresh and healthy food, and snacks for the whole family to enjoy in the bags provided," she says.

The YQG Strong shirts are available while supplies last at BB Branded locations and online at www.weareunited.com/bbbranded.

Community members are encouraged to share photos wearing their shirts using the hashtag #YQGStrong to spread the message and inspire others to join the movement.

"Every purchase fuels local change," says Lorraine Goddard, CEO, United Way Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent. "We're excited to partner with BB Branded to bring fashion and philanthropy together to support the people of Windsor-Essex. The need has never been greater given these uncertain times. A slight increase in costs can tip the balance for households already living on the edge. It can mean fewer groceries, delayed bills, or tough choices no one should have to make."